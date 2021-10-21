Howard County Arrests
Tuesday, 2:59 p.m., officers arrested Bruce Johnson II, 29, 800 block of Buckskin Court, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Tuesday, 5:29 p.m., officers arrested Robert Russell, 57, 1600 block of Webster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for burglary.
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m., officers arrested Larry Edwards Jr., 48, 1300 block of Ohio Street, in the 1100 block of Main Street, on a charge for domestic battery, a level 6 felony, and a strangulation charge, a level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 7:57 p.m., officers arrested Roger Thomas, 70, 400 block of North Street, on a charge for public intoxication, a class B misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:46 a.m., officers arrested Patrick Walker, 35, 1200 block of Columbus Boulevard, at the same location, on a charge for operating vehicle while intoxicated, a class C misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:19 a.m., officers arrested Bernard Martin, 57, 600 block of Mulberry Street, in the 900 block of Jay Street, on a charge of false identity statement, a misdemeanor; possession of cocaine, level 6 felony; and a possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
Tipton County Arrests
Tuesday, 12:42 p.m., officers arrested Jessica M. Brooks, 34, Tipton, on a charge for possession of marijuana.
