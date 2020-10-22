Arrests
Monday, 10:34 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Dwayne Armfield, 54, in the 1100 block of North Washington Street, on a Level 6 felony possession of a syringe.
Monday, 11:55 a.m., deputies arrested Jennifer Elizabeth White, 37, 900 block of Nantucket, Cicero, at the Howard County jail, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, marijuana and/or paraphernalia.
Monday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Eric Rashawn Franklin, 47, 700 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on a violation of a pretrial release.
Monday, 5:17 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Nicholas Geck, 32, 3500 block of South Reed Road, in Oakford, on failure to appear.
Monday, 10:23 p.m., deputies arrested Doran L. Kendall, 55, 700 block of East Grant, Marion, at the Howard County jail, on a Class B misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash, property damage, Class A misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and Class A misdemeanor, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of .15 or more.
Tuesday, 12:59 a.m., deputies arrested Darrell Slusher, 51, 1900 block of North Morrison Street, in the 2300 block of North Armstrong Street, on Class A misdemeanor charges of false informing, driving while suspended, prior, and warrants.
Tuesday, 6:55 p.m., deputies arrested Clymenia Fielder, 62, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 200 block of East Sycamore Street, on Class A misdemeanor public intoxication by alcohol.
Tuesday, 7:50 p.m., deputies arrested William Starnard, 52, in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, on Level 6 felony battery, sexual battery and intimidation and Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
Tuesday, 10:15 p.m., deputies arrested Travelle Michael Dominqe Stigger, 23, 900 block of West Taylor Street, on Level 6 felony non-compliance, Level 6 felony domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, Level 6 felony escaping, knowingly or intentionally violates a home detention order, criminal misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, and Level 6 felony failure to appear.
