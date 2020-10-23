Arrests
Tuesday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Terry L. Southerton, 41, 100 block of South Elizabeth Street, at the Howard County jail, on a petition to revoke probation.
Tuesday, 8:10 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffery Dallas Smith, 31, 10300 block of County Road East 160 South, Greentown, in the 1000 block of East Boulevard, on a Level 6 felony domestic battery of an adult in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.
Tuesday, 8:26 p.m., deputies arrested Reece E.L. Ayres, 19, 200 block of Magnolia Drive, at the Howard County jail, on Level 6 felony pointing a firearm, Level 5 felony intimidation and Level 6 felony theft.
Tuesday, 8:50 p.m., deputies arrested Steve B. Long, 28, 600 block of South Berkley Road, on Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 9:15 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Edward Dillman, 47, at the Howard County jail, on a petition to revoke probation.
Wednesday, 11:20 p.m., deputies arrested Bradley Thomas, 27, 2100 block of South County Road 300 East, in the 600 block of Marsha Court, on charges possession of marijuana and failure to appear.
Thursday, 12:22 a.m., deputies arrested Kara France, 29, 700 block of West Taylor St., at the intersection of Markland Avenue and Berkley Road, on Class A misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
Arrests
Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested James McCoy, 700 block of Race St., Logansport, on charges of violation of parole and failure to appear.
Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested David Hiner, 27, Miami Correctional Facility, on a court order.
Tuesday, 2:27 p.m., deputies arrested Nicole Cooper, 34, 700 block of West Virginia Avenue, Kokomo, on a failure to appear.
Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Henry Kaiser, 45, 2600 block of North Washington Street, Kokomo, on charges of violation of parole and failure to appear.
Tuesday, 4:35 p.m., deputies arrested Rannin Shuler, 25, 200 block of West 10th Street, Peru, on charges of public intoxication.
