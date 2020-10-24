Arrests
Wednesday, 1:20 a.m., deputies arrested Chong H. Hannah, 33, 2800 block of Amberwood Place, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Michael A. Beachy, 60, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Reece E. L. Ayers, 20, 200 block of Magnolia Drive, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2:00 p.m., deputies arrested Sebastian Sweeny, 30, 1400 block of North Jay Street, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for attachment.
Thursday, 1:12 p.m., deputies arrested Eric Avery, 38, 800 block of West Webster Street, at the intersection of Main Street and East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 4:13 p.m., deputies arrested Emily Fischer, 30, 500 block of East Sycamore, in the 200 block of South Superior Street, on charges of possession of legend drug and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
Thursday, 4:21 p.m., deputies arrested John Weaver III, 39, 400 block of West Taylor, at the intersection of East Superior Street and South Elizabeth Street, on charges of possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 10:40 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin Catron, 52, 700 block of Union Street, in the 1200 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2:00 a.m., deputies arrested Amanda Sliter, Greentown, in the 1200 block of Delphos Street on charges of possession of stolen property, possession of schedule I, II, III, IV, V and driving while suspended – prior.
Friday, 4:02 a.m., deputies arrested Jeremy Reiter, 26, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the 2400 block of North Washington Street, on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
