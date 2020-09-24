Arrests
Tuesday, 7:22 a.m., officers arrested Benjamin Hicks, 27, 1200 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of North Main Street, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Tuesday, 10:31 a.m., officers arrested Teresa Cook, 38, 5000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the 1400 block of South Webster Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 12:23 a.m., officers arrested Zachary Pittma, 22, 1200 block of Teepee Drive, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:09 a.m., officers arrested Ayrton Owen, 20, 1900 block of South Park Road, in the area of Boulevard and Webster streets, on a warrant for theft.
Sunday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Misty Roller, 38, Franklin, on an unknown charge.
Sunday, 4:04 p.m., officers arrested Chad Hann, 45, 300 block of Jefferson Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 8:54 p.m., officers arrested Michael Reed, 33, 1900 block of North 175 East, Peru, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 10:31 p.m., deputies arrested Trenten Jungels, 31, 2700 block of Capehart Street, Peru, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, dealing marijuana, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 9:14 a.m., officers arrested Michael G. Pettingill, 36, 2600 block of Capehart Street, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Richard Stambaugh II, 28, Fairmount, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:40 p.m., deputies arrested Shalee R. Mangun, unknown age, Denver, on a Kosciusko County warrant.
Tuesday, 1:02 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary A. Naish, 28, Syracuse, on a Kosciusko County warrant.
Tuesday, 8:40 p.m., deputies arrested Charles Summers, 29, 3400 block of West Indiana 218, Peru, on a charge of criminal trespass.
Tuesday, 10:58 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Hull, 21, 3400 block of North Indiana 19, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
