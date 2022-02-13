The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager that's been missing for a week.
Mea Rayls, 17, was reportedly last seen Sunday, Feb. 6, at her residence in the 2500 block of North Main Street, according to a KPD media release, and her mother reported her as a runaway/missing person last Tuesday.
Rayls mother told officers that her daughter had never run away from home before, and it was also unusual that she wouldn't try to reach out or make contact.
The teenager is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall and approximately 120 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes, the release stated.
If you know Rayls' whereabouts or any additional information, you are asked to contact Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.