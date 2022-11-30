The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying three people they believe are connected to thefts at several local businesses earlier this month.
According to a department media release, at least three individuals reported the thefts Nov. 23, two while shopping and one while at a restaurant.
In each case, per the release, the victims’ wallets were reportedly stolen, and fraudulent activity had occurred on their credit cards.
Working with local merchants, officers were able to obtain surveillance footage of three unknown individuals, whom police believe were possibly working as a team during the alleged crimes.
Anyone with information on these individuals are asked to contact Capt. Bruce Rood at 765-456-7322 or the Kokomo Police tip411 app. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
