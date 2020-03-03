The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man they believe was involved in an armed robbery late Saturday night on the city’s west side.
According to a KPD media release, officers responded to the DP Mart, 3029 W. Sycamore St. around 11 p.m. Saturday.
When they arrived, officers were told by employees that a gold Chevrolet Blazer dropped off a black male, who then entered the store, pointed a handgun and demanded money, the release stated.
The man is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a medium build.
Witnesses told police he was also wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a ski mask at the time of the incident, the release indicated.
Police also stated that the man took an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes before fleeing from the scene in the same vehicle that dropped him off.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
If you have any additional information that can help police with this case, you are urged to contact Det. Brent Wines at 765-456-7342 or the KPD Hotline 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
