Police are asking the public for help in locating what they believe is a person of interest in an armed robbery at a residence in the 2300 block of North Bell Street last weekend.
At approximately 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, officers with the Kokomo Police Department were dispatched to the residence and were advised that four black males entered the house and demanded money, a press release indicated.
Once inside the residence, the suspects battered the occupants of the home and held them at gunpoint, the release stated. They then left with an undetermined amount of money, cell phones and jewelry.
During the course of the investigation, police identified Antione L. Huff as a person of interest in the case, and law enforcement officers are wanting him for questioning regarding the incident, the release indicated.
The three others police believe were involved in the incident were also captured on surveillance footage obtained by police.
Anyone with any additional information on the case is urged to call Det. Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
