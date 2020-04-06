The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest in relation to a homicide in the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue in February.
The shooting — which took place on Feb. 3 — took the life of Kokomo resident Lashay Young-Beard, 25, who was found in a fenced-in backyard on the property.
According to a KPD media release, police are now looking for a white male who was seen on surveillance footage entering Walmart shortly before 11 p.m. the day before the shooting occurred.
Police did not release details about what, if anything, the man bought while inside the store or how long he was inside, but the release indicated that he may be able to assist detectives with the investigation.
If you can identify this man or know his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Det. Scott Purtee at 765-456-7322 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
