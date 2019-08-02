Officers with the Kokomo Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a person they believe took someone else's credit card and used it at several local businesses.
According to a KPD media release, police were made aware of the case on May 29, 2019.
During the course of the investigation, video surveillance footage was obtained from two of the businesses in question — Walmart and Meijer — and both videos appear to show the same female suspect, the release indicated.
Anyone with any information about this person's identity is urged to contact Det. Wines at 765-456-7342 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also anonymously call Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
