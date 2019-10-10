The Kokomo Police Department is seeking the person involved in a shooting incident Wednesday night in the area of Market Street and Vaile Avenue.
According to a KPD press release, officers arrived at that location around 7 p.m. Wednesday and spoke with an unidentified Kokomo resident who said a friend and he were inside a vehicle when they were allegedly shot at by a black male wearing all black clothing.
The man was on foot at the time of the shooting, the release noted, and witnesses also describe a dark colored vehicle leaving the scene shortly after the incident.
Witnesses also told police they heard a single gunshot come from that location.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Sgt. Jon Webster at 765-456-7233 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also anonymously contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
