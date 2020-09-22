BUNKER HILL – Police say a 36-year-old Bunker Hill man battered and strangled his girlfriend before barricading himself inside his home and refusing to surrender to police.
Officers responded at around 5:50 a.m. Tuesday to 2629 Capehart Ave., located in Eagle’s Pointe near Grissom Air Reserve Base, on a report of a battery, according to a release.
When police arrived, the 32-year-old woman who lives at the house told officers her boyfriend, Michael Pettingill, had beaten her. Police say they observed injuries that indicated the woman had been battered.
Officers learned on scene that Pettingill was still inside the house, and that he was also wanted on a Fulton County warrant on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Police said when officers requested Pettingill to come out of the house, he refused to do so. Police say they used various techniques to coax him from the home to surrender, but he would not comply.
The Indiana State Police eventually dispatched a SWAT team to the house. Police say when the team was about ready to enter the home, Pettingill climbed out a rear window and was then immediately taken into custody by waiting officers.
Pettingill was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail to face charges for domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and strangulation, as well as the Fulton County arrest warrant.
Police say no officers or Pettingill were injured during the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.