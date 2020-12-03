PERU – Police arrested a Michigan woman on Wednesday afternoon after they say she was driving 116 mph down U.S. 31 with an unrestrained toddler in the front seat.
Destanie Maree-Daryell Washington, 24, Benton Harbor, Michigan, is now facing charges of neglect of a dependent-endangerment and reckless driving in relation to the incident. She was also cited for a child restraint violation and not having a valid operator’s license.
Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, an off-duty Indiana State Police trooper was driving northbound on U.S. 31 near Miami County Road 1200 North, an ISP media release stated, when he clocked Washington’s vehicle driving past him at a high rate of speed.
Upon initiation of a traffic stop on the Nissan passenger car, the trooper observed Washington’s 1-year-old daughter sleeping in the front seat, and the release stated that the juvenile did not have a seat belt on nor was in a proper car seat.
The child was released into the custody of a family member, police noted, and Washington was transported to the Miami County Jail without incident.
An initial hearing is pending.
