TIPTON — A woman whom police say stole more than half a million dollars from a Tipton County business owner was arrested Monday morning on three Level 5 felony counts of theft.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Tipton Circuit Court, Tammie Irmeger allegedly stole the funds from three different accounts managed by her former boss, Greg Ressler, who owns Ressler Farms LLC, Vegetation Management Solutions and Best Way Enterprises.
Irmeger, of Elwood, was employed by Ressler as a subcontractor for approximately four-and-a-half years, beginning in October 2012 and ending in June 2017, court records stated.
In an interview with police, Ressler stated that during her tenure, Irmeger was responsible for ordering and distributing products for an INDOT contract, paying all bills and account collection. The protocol for paying those bills was via check, the affidavit noted, and Ressler told police he would review each check with the corresponding bill and then sign the check before it was mailed out.
Ressler also told law enforcement he had noticed Irmeger performed numerous electronic transfers from his accounts, and police later determined those payments were going directly toward Irmeger's personal credit card bills, court records indicated.
When approached about the subject, the affidavit noted Irmeger claimed she was owed the money for all the extra hours she worked, though Ressler told police Irmeger never told anyone she was working extra hours, and she was not given permission to use the money from the three accounts for her personal use.
During a police-suggested audit of Ressler's companies, it was discovered there were 92 instances in which Irmeger allegedly stole money from Ressler's companies from March 15, 2013 to April 11, 2017, with the full amount totaling $572,171, the release stated.
The investigation also revealed that for the years 2014 through 2017, Irmeger failed to report any of the stolen funds on her income tax returns, though she claimed she allegedly took the money as proper compensation for the hours she worked during that time.
Irmeger has an initial hearing on the matter at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, in Tipton Circuit Court.
