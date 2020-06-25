PERU – Police say a pregnant woman from Virginia led troopers on a 23-minute chase Tuesday night that ended up in Marshal County.
State police were monitoring U.S. 31 near 1050 South in Miami County at around 10:07 p.m. when troopers clocked a vehicle traveling 95 miles per hour, according to a release.
Police initiated a traffic stop on the 2020 Toyota, but the driver didn’t pull over and instead led troopers on the pursuit. The chase ended when the driver stopped after hitting two sets of stop sticks on U.S. 31 near U.S. 30 in Marshal County.
Police identified the driver as Shacarla M. Williams, 19, Virginia Beach, Virginia. Police said Williams was pregnant and complained of pain.
She was checked and cleared by a local hospital prior to being transported to the Miami County jail, where she was booked in on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and reckless driving.
A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Dante Bishop, 22, South Bend. Bishop was transported to the LaPorte County jail on an active arrest warrant for failure to appear on a larceny charge.
