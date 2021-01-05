A reported missing Peru man was found dead Tuesday morning, after his vehicle left the road and crashed into a ravine on the west side of Howard County near Burlington.
Anthony M. Benedict, 26, was traveling south on County Road 1150 West when his vehicle, a purple 1994 Ford Ranger, continued to drive straight through a curve in the road near County Road 00 NS and struck a tree, according to a Tuesday press release from the Howard County Sheriff’s Department. The truck then continued to travel down a steep ravine “out of the view from the road,” the release stated.
An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday, and the crash is still an active investigation. Police are asking anyone with relevant information about the crash to contact Deputy Chessir at 765-614-3469.
Anthony Benedict had been reported as a missing person Monday by his wife, Sarah Benedict. In a video posted on her Facebook page, she said her husband was last seen at around 7 p.m. on West Walnut Street in Kokomo. He was headed to his truck and had reportedly been in a “slight argument” and was “possibly upset,” Sarah Benedict said, and may have decided to drive on the county roads to blow off some steam.
The accident was not reported to police and medics until 9:35 a.m. Tuesday.
Anthony Benedict was an employee at The Coterie. The downtown Kokomo bar posted on Facebook it would be closed Tuesday.
