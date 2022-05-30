A Royal Center woman died Friday after a two-vehicle accident in Cass County.
Anna Davidson, 53, died from injuries she sustained after the vehicle she was in was struck while on U.S. 35.
According to a release by the Indiana State Police, a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero, in which Davidson was a passenger, was driven southbound on U.S. 35 by Curtis Burke, 48, Royal Center. Burke turned eastbound onto 475 North and into the path of a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Megan Swisher, 32, Galveston. The vehicles collided and came to rest in a wood line northeast of the intersection.
Curtis and Davidson were flown from the crash scene via medical helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital, though Davidson later died due to injuries sustained in the crash. Police say Curtis is in critical condition.
Swisher and two juvenile passengers in the Chevrolet were transported via ambulance to Logansport Memorial Hospital, where they were treated and released.
The crash is still under investigation. Neither the use of alcohol nor narcotics is suspected as having contributed to the crash.
