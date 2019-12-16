TIPTON — A Burnettsville man who previously served four years in the Indiana Department of Correction after being convicted in a 2012 White County child molestation case was arrested at Tipton Middle School on Tuesday after attempting to sign in at the school’s main office.
According to a Tipton County Sheriff’s Office press release, Todd Allen Nicholas, 26, was part of an assigned work crew that had gone to the school to conduct some maintenance.
When Nicholas attempted to sign in at the school’s main office, the staff requested identification — as per school protocol — and they discovered that Nicholas has been listed on the Indiana Sex and Violent Offender Registry since February 2013.
Nicholas is also currently still on parole for an unrelated case, the release stated.
He was arrested at the school on a felony charge of unlawful entry of school property by a serious sex offender, and he is currently being held at the Tipton County Jail.
An initial hearing has not yet been set in the case.
