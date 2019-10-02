TIPTON COUNTY — A Sharpsville man was arrested Tuesday following an early morning spree that left several Sharpsville mailboxes and one business heavily damaged.
Garrett M. Kelley, 23, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief, vehicle theft, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating while intoxicated-refusal after police say he drove a Dodge truck into several mailboxes along Meridian Street and Jane Drive near downtown Sharpsville shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, a Tipton County Sheriff’s Office press release indicated.
The release also noted that Kelley then went to his residence and took his roommate’s Ford truck without permission before eventually crashing it into the building that houses Gabe’s Pizza and the Sharpsville Town Court.
Following that crash, Kelley was taken into police custody without incident, the release stated, and he is currently being held at the Tipton County Jail.
Police are still determining the structural integrity of the building that was hit during the incident, and the release also noted that authorities could not determine the addresses on all of the mailboxes that were struck.
If you believe your mailbox was damaged during Tuesday morning’s incident, you are urged to contact the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office at 765-675-7004.
The sheriff’s department was assisted at the scene by the Sharpsville Town Marshal, the Sharpsville Fire Department, Community Howard Medics and TNT Wrecker Service.
