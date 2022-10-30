A Peru man incarcerated in the Howard County Jail died shortly after he was found unresponsive Friday morning.
Rick A. Bartle, 51, was found "unconscious and unresponsive" in his county jail cell around 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to a Howard County Sheriff's Department press release sent out Saturday.
Correctional officers and medical staff rendered aid to Bartle until paramedics arrived and transported him to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the release.
An autopsy with the Howard County Coroner's Office is scheduled for early this week.
No other information surrounding Bartle's death was provided in the release. The death is still under investigation.
