The Howard County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a man who they believe to be a person of interest in a fraud case involving a stolen debit card that was used recently at various locations in Russiaville and Kokomo.
Police did not indicate whether the man is considered a suspect at this time, but he is wanted for questioning in the matter, according a department Facebook post.
The post also did not release further details about the incidents in question or names of the locations where the stolen debit card was used.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact HCSD Det. Scott Waymire at 765-614-3463.
