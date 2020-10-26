A 15-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries after police say someone fired into an eastside residence he was inside.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, officers were called to the 600 block of East Walnut Street around 11:15 p.m. Saturday in reference to a report of shots fired.
Further investigation into the incident noted that gunshots — which originated from outside — ended up penetrating into the east-side of the residence where the juvenile was located.
The release doesn't indicate whether the residence was a target of the shooting incident. The juvenile is currently in stable condition.
The incident is currently under investigation.
KPD is asking anyone in the area to check their home surveillance security systems from around the time of the shooting and contact the department with any footage that may help in the investigation.
Anyone with further information is also urged to contact Sgt. Rich Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or by email at rbenzinger@cityofkokomo.org. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
