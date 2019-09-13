Four are facing charges after a two hour standoff with police.
Officers with the Kokomo Police Department's SWAT team unit surrounded a residence around 9 a.m. Friday at Riley Modern Estates, a mobile home park on North Washington Street, after officers responded to the scene in reference to a vehicle outside of the residence that matched the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen the day before, according to KPD Capt. Tonda Cockrell
As officers approached the vehicle, two white males, later identified as Elijah R. Paul, 19, and Westley M. Henry, 32, ran into the residence. Henry later ran out the back door, causing a short foot pursuit, police stated.
He was later apprehended without incident in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, Cockrell stated.
Paul and two other occupants of the residence eventually surrendered to police following a two-hour standoff, a KPD media release stated, and they are now facing charges related to the incident.
Henry and Paul are both facing one charge each of possession of stolen property, a level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor. Paul also has other active warrants, the release stated.
Two others inside the residence, Cierra Nicole Wiley, 27, unknown address, and Robert Patrick Hernly, 29, Kokomo, were also arrested following the incident.
Wiley has an active warrant out of Johnson County and is facing a new charge of auto theft, a level 6 felony.
Hernly has active warrants for possession of marijuana and altering the scene of a death, as well as the new preliminary charge of possession of stolen property, a level 6 felony.
There were no injuries in Friday’s standoff, something Cockrell said she was proud to see.
"I'm very proud of our guys," she said. "We do a great job of communicating and making a plan and getting it together quickly. I'm so proud of how they handled this, and people just need to know our guys are doing a fantastic job each and every day, all day long. I couldn't be happier with how they've handled themselves."
Along with KPD, the Indiana State Police and the Howard County Emergency Management Agency also assisted at the scene.
