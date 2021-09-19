A Taylor High School student died early Sunday morning after he was ejected from a vehicle
Johnathon McKoon, 16, died in a single-vehicle car accident, according to a Sunday morning press release from the Howard County Sheriff's Office.
According to police, McKoon was a rear passenger in a 2010 Chevy Impala that was traveling westbound on Indiana 22. Near the intersection of Indiana 22 and County Road 1000 E., the car left the roadway and struck a utility pole before rolling into a field.
McKoon, according to police, was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:20 a.m. He was a junior at Taylor High School.
There were two other people in the Impala at the time of the crash. Both of their conditions are unknown as of Sunday morning, but police say they were both conscious at the scene of the accident.
The crash is still under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
