A 17-year-old male has been detained on a charge of attempted murder after a 12-year-old boy was shot Tuesday afternoon while grilling hot dogs at Terrace Meadows Apartments in Kokomo.
On July 14, 2020, at approximately 6:10 p.m., officers from the Kokomo Police Department responded to Terrace Meadows Apartments, 605 Marsha Court, in reference to a shooting with a victim.
Upon arrival, officers located the 12-year-old, who was suffering from two gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Community Howard Regional Health and then flown to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis.
Officers spoke to witnesses at the scene, who said a white vehicle drove through the parking lot. The driver of the vehicle began shooting towards a group of people.
As a result of the investigation, the 17-year-old was and transported to the Kinsey Youth Center.
This case remains under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Rich Benzinger at 765-456-7324, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.
