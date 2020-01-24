Police have arrested two people, and are looking for another, who officers say livestreamed themselves on Instagram earlier this month waving guns around an enticing other people to come and fight them at Studebaker Park.
Officers responded to the park at around 5 p.m. Jan. 5 after someone called dispatch to report around six people were there flashing guns and livestreaming the incident.
Once on scene, police recognized Da’shawn Brown, 19, Bradley Morgan Jr., 20, and Tatiana Moody, 18.
Police approached a picnic table in the park and saw two loaded handguns on the ground with extended magazines. Officers also found an AK-47 pistol inside a backpack, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Officers ended up confiscating the guns based on allegations the suspects were making threats with them on a live video.
Police later found the livestreamed video on Instagram, in which the three suspects appear to be taunting someone and trying to get them to come to the park to fight and shoot at them. Throughout the video, the suspects talk about gang and gun activity, according to the affidavit.
The video also recorded the suspects’ interaction with officers. After police begin to leave the scene, the livestream continues and shows Morgan retrieving another gun under a bench, according to the affidavit.
Police said the video also records Moody bragging about having marijuana on her that was missed by officers.
All three suspects were issued warrants for criminal organization activity, a Level 5 felony.
Police say Morgan turned himself in at the Howard County jail on Jan. 11.
On Thursday, police arrested Moody on the 600 block of Elk Drive after investigating a report of threats being made. She was also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of a handgun without a permit.
Officers also arrested Veresha Cannon, 18, at the same location, on a felony charge of assisting a criminal.
During the investigation on Thursday, police also arrested a 17-year-old male for on misdemeanor charges of possession of a handgun without a permit and dangerous possession of a firearm. Police say they seized a 9-mm handgun from the juvenile.
Police continue to seek Brown on warrants for criminal organization activity and a petition to revoke a suspended sentence for armed robbery. Anyone with information about Brown is asked to call Det. Scott Purtee at 765-456-7322 or the KPD hotline at 765-456-7017.
Callers may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
