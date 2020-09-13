A Kokomo fire on Sunday morning resulted in three people being hospitalized.
The fire, on the 1200 block of East Butler Street, was reported around 9:30 a.m.m according to scanner traffic.
Kokomo Fire Chief Chris Frazier said that KFD pulled three people out of the house, and all were being treated at various hospitals.
He said one person was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. Another was being treated at the same Indianapolis hospital. The third person is being treated at Community Howard Regional Hospital.
All three residents suffered smoke inhalation, he said.
The cause of the fire and damage to the house caused by the fire was unknown at press time.
