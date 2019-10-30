TIPTON – A 26-year-old Chicago man has been found guilty of two counts of attempted murder after shooting a man in December in the parking lot of Love’s Truck Stop before being apprehended in the middle of traffic on U.S. 31.
Javier S. Thurman was convicted on the charges, along with several other weapons charges, following a four-day jury trial last week in Tipton Circuit Court.
Thurman was arrested on Dec. 19 after a shooting was reported early that morning at the truck stop located at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Ind. 28.
During the on-scene investigation, officers determined that a motorist had parked at the fuel pumps and went inside to pre-pay for fuel. While inside, the motorist saw the lights on his vehicle come on and he went outside.
He told deputies that he saw Thurman get out of his vehicle. As the victim approached Thurman, he pulled out a handgun and fired twice at the victim, striking him once in the leg, according to police.
However, a knife in the victim’s pocket kept the bullet from penetrating his body. The victim then ran for cover and was not seriously injured.
Thurman then approached another motorist in the parking lot of the travel plaza and demanded a ride, but the owner of the vehicle refused. The suspect fired another shot, this time striking the vehicle, police said.
Thurman ran away and a motorist traveling southbound on U.S. 31 reported a man matching Thurman’s description walking along the shoulder of northbound U.S. 31 around County Road 400 South.
Officers responded to the area, and once Thurman saw the officers approaching, he ran across all four lanes of traffic and attempted to gain entry into another vehicle, but was unsuccessful.
Officers chased Thurman on foot, and he was taken into custody in the middle of the northbound travel lanes and found to be carrying a .22 caliber handgun.
After Thurman’s arrest, he admitted firing the shots, but denied that he intended to kill or harm the victims, according to prosecutors.
Following the jury trial, Tipton County Prosecutor Jay Rich said he believed the verdict was consistent with the evidence in the case.
“The sheriff’s department, with assistance from the Tipton Police Department, got this suspect off the streets quickly and efficiently before he could harm other innocent victims, then conducted an excellent investigation,” he said in a release. “I’m happy that justice was done in this case.”
A sentencing hearing has been set in the case for 9 a.m. on Dec. 4. Thurman could face up to more than 80 years in prison on the attempted murder charges, which are Level 1 felonies.
