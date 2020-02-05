TIPTON — A 21-year-old Tipton man has been identified as the victim in a fatal single-vehicle crash Friday, Jan. 31, in rural Tipton County.
Authorities stated on Tuesday afternoon that Dylan Satterthwaite was driving a 2008 tan Chevrolet Malibu just before 5 p.m. in the 700 block of East 200 South when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree.
According to a Tipton County Sheriff’s Department media release, the vehicle then burst into flames, and Satterthwaite was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe speed played a factor in the incident, and it was also unclear whether Satterthwaite was wearing a safety restraint at the time.
Assisting the TCSD at the scene were the Tipton City Police Department, Tipton County Coroner’s Office, Medic 81, Cicero Township Fire Department, Madison Township Fire Department, Windfall Fire Department and Murray’s Body Shop.
