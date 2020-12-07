A Tipton County man whom police say sold a firearm that was then used in a February homicide on the city’s southwest side was sentenced to just over 4 years supervised probation during a hearing at Howard Superior Court 2 on Thursday.
According to court documents, Jacob Sayers, 22, pleaded guilty to providing a firearm to an ineligible person, a Level 5 felony, and providing a false statement on a criminal history form, a Level 6 felony.
Sayers was also ordered to complete MRT (Moral Reconation Therapy) classes as terms of his probation, and court records indicate that his probation may also be transferred to Tipton instead of Howard County.
It was on Feb. 3 that officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue, where they located the body of Lashay Young-Beard, 25, who had suffered a gunshot wound to her neck area, reports stated at the time.
Investigation into the incident later led police to recover a handgun that was determined to be the weapon used against Young-Beard, court records stated, and it was also determined that the firearm was purchased by Sayers in November 2019 from a Kokomo retailer.
Police say that firearm then landed in the hands of Uriah Levy, 30, of Kokomo, who is currently facing a Level 1 felony charge of murder in Young-Beard’s death.
The case into Young-Beard’s death is still under investigation, and anyone with any information is urged to contact Detective Scott Purtee at 765-456-7322 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
