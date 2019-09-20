Officers with the Kokomo Police Department have charged two Kokomo residents they believe were involved in the armed robbery of a T-Mobile store earlier this year.
According to a media release, an investigation into that robbery led to the arrest of Jamie Kennedy, 30, of Kokomo, on charges of armed robbery, a Level 3 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor. Court documents state that Kennedy was an employee of T-Mobile at the time the incident occurred.
Police also arrested Dontaye Davis, 26, of Kokomo, on charges of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, both Level 3 felonies.
According to police, the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. at the store, which is located at 1810 E. Boulevard St. Witnesses told officers that a thin black male dressed in all black, later identified as Davis, displayed a knife and demanded that store employees open safes and cash registers.
He left in a dark colored Jeep Renegade with around $10,000 worth of stolen phones and cash, police noted.
None of the employees were hurt during the incident.
Kennedy has an initial hearing on the matter at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, and Davis is set to appear for his initial hearing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. Both hearings will be in Howard Circuit Court.
