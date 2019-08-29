BUNKER HILL — Two Miami Correctional Facility inmates are now facing Level 1 felony charges of murder after separate incidents inside the prison this summer.
According to an Indiana State Police press release, police on May 19 investigated the death of prison inmate Richard Carrell, 56, whose body was found in his C Unit cell by a correctional officer.
An autopsy ruled the cause of death to be suffocation by strangulation, the release stated, and further investigation into the incident led police to arrest Michael Parrish, 42, who was Carrell's cellmate, and who is currently serving several years in prison for a violent 2014 home invasion, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
Then on June 10, ISP detectives also investigated the death of prison inmate Lannie Morgan, 70, who was found not breathing in his I Unit cell.
Morgan was taken to Dukes Memorial Hospital in Peru, where he later died from what an autopsy ruled was suffocation due to smothering, the release noted.
Police later arrested fellow inmate Phillip Sadler, 53, in connection to Morgan's death. Sadler was not a cellmate of Morgan's but did reside in the same unit.
Sadler was sentenced in June 2017 to 16 years for aggravated battery, the IDOC indicates, and he also has other incidents of battery and sexual related charges that date back 30 years. His earliest release date is scheduled for August 2034.
Police did not release any further details of either incident, and both Parrish and Sadler are due in court on these latest charges at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, in Miami Superior Court 1.
