Two men robbed a gas station early Saturday morning.

According to a Kokomo Police Department Facebook post, two black males with light complexions robbed Lucky Mart, 500 E. Center Rd., at 2:34 a.m., stealing an undetermined amount of cash and a cell phone.

The suspects were described as having a thin build, facial hair and were wearing hoodies, with one wearing a hoodie that had "Adidas" written on the front.

According to police, and surveillance photos released, the two suspects pointed black semi-automatic handguns at the clerk. No one was reported injured.

After the robbery, police say the suspects ran northbound.

​This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Wines at (765) 456-7342 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.

