Ind22 and 1100E Accident.jpg

A two-vehicle accident that was dispatched as a head on collision on Indiana 22, just east of County Road 1100 East, Sunday morning. There were only minor injuries reported despite two utility poles being taken out and both vehicles ending up inverted.

 Tim Bath

