Two Kokomo men have been arrested in a shooting and kidnapping incident Monday in the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue.
Troy Lamar Wilson, 31, is currently facing two preliminary counts of criminal confinement and two preliminary counts of aggravated battery, both Level 3 felonies.
Steven Allen, 29, is currently facing a preliminary charge of aiding, inducing, of causing criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony.
They are both currently being held at the Howard County jail on $500,000 cash bond with no 10%, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.
Police also obtained an arrest warrant for another Kokomo man they believe was involved in the incident, the release indicated, and authorities are asking the public for help in locating him.
If you know the whereabouts of Uriah M. Levy, 30, you are urged to contact the KPD Hotline immediately at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
Levy is considered armed and dangerous, the release noted, and police are advising against directly approaching him if located.
Officers responded to the South Courtland Avenue residence on a report of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, and located the body of Lashay R. Young-Beard, 25, Kokomo, in a fenced-in backyard of the residence.
Young-Beard had suffered an apparent gunshot wound, police said.
While on a search of the property, police also located a 24-year-old Kokomo man in a bathtub, and he was bound with duct tape and binding on his wrist and ankles.
The man told police he had been confined in the residence for 11 days, where he had been battered and burned with hot water. He is currently in stable condition, and police are withholding his identity at this time.
According to KPD Capt. Tonda Cockrell, the man told officers at the time that Young-Beard and he knew each other and knew the individuals who allegedly were involved in the incident, but Cockrell did not state whether Young-Beard had been held at the residence as well or why she was at the residence Monday evening.
