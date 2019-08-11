Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured early Sunday morning in the 100 block of West Elm Street.
According to a Kokomo Police Department press release, officers responded to the area around 4:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting that had taken place. Upon arrival, police located the body of Mutee Burnett, 36, Kokomo, who was lying in the roadway and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound, the release stated.
It was also determined that Angela Burnett, 43, and Desiree James, 28, both of Kokomo, also sustained gunshot wounds, and the two were both taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo with non-life threatening injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Further investigation into the incident indicated that there were several other people present when the shooting occurred, the release stated, and police are urging the public to step forward if they have any information that can help authorities at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Scott Purtee at 765-456-7322 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also anonymously call the Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
This is an ongoing investigation.
