Police are asking the public for help in identifying what they believe is a vehicle of interest in relation to a homicide in the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue earlier this year.
The shooting — which took place on Feb. 3 — took the life of Kokomo resident Lashay Young-Beard, 25, who was found in a fenced-in backyard on the proper.
According to a Kokomo Police Department press release, further investigation into the incident led police to review home surveillance footage from that day, where detectives noticed a minivan of unknown make and model drop off an unidentified subject in an alleyway near the property just minutes before the incident occurred.
Detectives would now like to speak with the driver of that minivan, the release stated, as they may be able to assist in the investigation.
If you can help police identify the vehicle or its occupants, you are urged to contact Det. Scott Purtee at 765-456-7322 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
