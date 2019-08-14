MIAMI COUNTY — A vehicle pursuit that began in Tipton County ended up in a Miami County cornfield, where the driver was eventually able to evade police, according to information released today.
According to a Tipton County Sheriff's Department media release, deputies were dispatched around 8 p.m. Tuesday to a driving complaint on U.S. 31 involving a white semi-trailer that was driving unsafely. Upon arrival, deputies also observed a maroon Dodge Caravan following the semi-trailer too closely, the release noted, and police attempted to perform a traffic stop on that vehicle.
Once the deputy turned on his emergency lights, the Dodge began to flee north along U.S. 31 through Howard County — where it was also followed by law enforcement officers from the Kokomo Police Department and the Howard County Sheriff's Department — and into Miami County.
Stop sticks were unsuccessfully deployed at one point, the release stated, and scanner traffic indicated that speeds during the pursuit reached in excess of 100 mph.
Once in Miami County, the Dodge turned east on County Road 500 South before driving through a yard and into a corn field, the release stated. The man then fled on foot into the corn field, and a police K9 was deployed at that time.
Several agencies, including Indiana State Police, Miami County Sheriff's Office, Fulton County Sheriff's Office and the Peru Police Department joined TCSD at the site, and several other K9s were also used in the search.
The release noted that authorities also utilized a drone with a Forward Looking Infrared camera, but they were unable to locate the man.
Upon further investigation, TCSD Sheriff Tony Frawley said that there is no indication that the man is still in the area, and he doesn't believe there is an imminent threat to residents.
Frawley also mentioned that police do not believe the Dodge was stolen, but he didn't release information regarding the possible identity of that driver.
If you have any information that can help police locate this individual, contact TCSD at 765-675-7004. You can also anonymously call Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
