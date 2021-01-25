Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 1:31 a.m., deputies arrested John Richard Weaver, 40, 400 block of West Taylor Street, in the 400 block of West Taylor Street, on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia and a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Thursday, 10:11 a.m., deputies arrested Scott Allen Parks, 37, 1000 block of East Gerhart Street, at the Howard County jail, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:11 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Richard Williams, 31, Hemlock, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:11 a.m., deputies arrested Leevontay Eugene Allen Brown, 18, 400 block of South Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for burglary.
Thursday, 10:11 a.m., deputies arrested Chelsea Breann Hart, 22, 1100 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for escape.
Thursday, 10:11 a.m., deputies arrested Angel Luree Cooper, 24, 900 block of East 550 North, at the HCJ, on a warrant for escape.
Thursday, 10:16 a.m., deputies arrested Cole Nicholas Gabbard, 29, 2300 block of Beauvior Court, at the HCJ, on a Carroll County hold.
Thursday, 10:17 a.m., deputies arrested Kira Faulkner, 38, 2500 block of South 700 West, on a warrant for escape and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:19 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Antwain Landrum, 39, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Brian Russell Isenhower, 44, Tipton, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:22 a.m., deputies arrested Darrell Dewayne Johns, 44, 700 block of Elk Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Gage Austin Ray, 24, 1400 block of North Buckeye Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 8:07 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Allen Parks, 41, Bunker Hill, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child and a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Carrie L. Glunt, 52, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, in the 3900 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of assisting a criminal, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Jamie Lynn Cornstock, 45, unknown address, in the 3900 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for failure to appear, a warrant for invasion of privacy and a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Friday, 12:59 a.m. officers arrested Markus Martin, 44, 300 block of North Lindsay Street, in the area of North Apperson Way and North LaFountain Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 1:29 a.m., officers arrested Reije Craft, 29, 1300 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 1100 block of North Morrison Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:45 p.m., officers arrested Wayne McKinney, 45, 1000 block of South Delphos Street, in the area of Plate Street and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:21 p.m., officers arrested Shawn Waldren, 39, 2500 block of Wickersham Drive, in the 1100 block of Brentwood Drive, on a warrant for domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:43 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Kelly, 39, 1600 block of Plate Street, at an unknown location, on a Carroll County warrant.
Saturday, 12:56 a.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Pavey, 61, 1200 block of North Lindsay Street, in the 100 block of North Buckeye Street, on charges of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of 0.15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1:01 a.m., officers arrested Bryan Schmidt, 28, 1300 block of South Cooper Street, in the 500 block of East Alto Road, on an Allen County warrant.
Saturday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Markiss Young, 31, 1300 block of North Wabash Street, in the 1700 block of East Center Road, on charges of battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony, battery with bodily waste, a Level 6 felony, criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:35 p.m., officers arrested Patricia Moore, 59, Russiaville, in the area of Jefferson and Armstrong streets, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:59 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Martin, 27, Peru, in the 100 block of East Broadway Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:28 p.m., officers arrested James Howe, 39, 1100 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on a charge of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 12:38 a.m., officers arrested Steven Bender, 45, 1000 block of East Dixon Road, in the 1700 block of North Waugh Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of 0.15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:40 a.m., officers arrested Dezarai Gardner, 25, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 1200 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, public intoxication by alcohol, driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility with a prior unrelated offense, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 1:38 a.m., officers arrested Logan Keirns, 26, 200 block of North Philips Street, in the area of Philips and Mulberry streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:06 a.m., officers arrested Brittany Brantley, 32, Galveston, in the 2100 block of North Jay Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:34 a.m., officers arrested Kelsey Peleti, 23, 1800 block of Kensington on Berkley, in the area of Morgan and Philips streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 8:26 p.m., officers arrested Derek Reed, 38, 1500 block of Tam O Shanter Lane, in the area of Main and Superior streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:45 a.m., officers arrested Whitni Orem, 24, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in the area of East Carter and South Ohio streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, marijuana cultivation, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:04 a.m., officers arrested Shadaun Marks, 25, Wisconsin, in the 800 block of North Berkley Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor, and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:10 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Ellis, 58, 1300 block of West Sycamore Street, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:09 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Glassburn, 44, 600 block of South Brandon Street, in the 400 block of West Superior Street, on a Cass County warrant.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 9:10 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon Jewell, 25, Kokomo, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Lauren Hood, 28, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 3:30 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Raulerson, 39, 2900 block of West 900 North, Peru, on a charge of residential entry.
Friday, 11:47 p.m., officers arrested Caleb Borneman, 28, 4300 block of North Meridian Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and domestic battery with a prior conviction.
Saturday, 1:15 a.m., officers arrested Robert Valdez, 58, South Bend, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a minor and violation of special driving privileges.
Saturday, 5 a.m., officers arrested Colton Costello, 100 block of North Grant Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Saturday, 7:25 p.m., officers arrested Rodney Shaver, 25, unknown address, Peru, on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Sunday, 5:54 a.m., officers arrested Mark Turner, 52, Kokomo, on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license.
Sunday, 2:20 p.m., officers arrested Bobby Depoy Jr., 52, 20 block of East Second Street, Peru, on three charges of invasion of privacy.
Tipton County
Arrests
Saturday, 1:37 a.m., officers arrested Kaycie T.A. Glenn, 26, Indianapolis, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 1:46 a.m., officers arrested Shaquille E. Phillips, 26, South Bend, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Monday, 12:09 a.m., officers arrested Korrine N. Miller, 22, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
