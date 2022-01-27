Court documents filed in Howard Superior Court give some details surrounding the November shooting deaths of two Kokomo men.
In November, Zachary Thomas, 38, of Russiaville, was charged with murder in relation to the death of Joshua Briscoe, 29, of Kokomo, after Briscoe was found dead outside a house in the 800 block of North Ohio Street on Nov. 23. Another man, Rodney Tolle, 69, of Kokomo, was also found dead inside the house from a gunshot wound. Thomas has since pleaded not guilty to the charge and is currently being held at the Howard County Jail without bond.
Multiple police narratives filed by the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office in November provides some detail on what happened that night, at least according to witness accounts.
According to one witness named Christina, Briscoe and another man named Donnie showed up to the house that November night. Christina told police that she told Donnie that Briscoe needed to leave, telling him that “I do not know what his deal is but there is something really weird about that kid,” according to a police narrative of the incident.
According to the narrative, Briscoe left but returned later and talked with Tolle about possibly renting the building north of his house. Christina told police she decided to leave the house and sit in the car with her friend and her friend’s husband because she did not get along with Briscoe.
Moments later, Christina told police, she heard gunshots and what sounded like Briscoe screaming and running around in the field on the north side of the house, though she noted she wasn’t 100% sure because she couldn’t see what was going on as all three of them in the car put their heads down after hearing gunshots. The husband also told police he believed he heard “Josh” screaming “WOOH-WOOH-WOOH.”
Shortly thereafter, the three in the car told police they heard more gunshots and screaming.
According to the police narrative, Christina told police Thomas then came to the vehicle and told them that he was shot and that he shot Briscoe but after Briscoe had shot Tolle.
Thomas then left the scene, according to the witnesses; he would later be stopped and arrested by officers with the Kokomo Police Department in the 1300 block of North Wabash Street without incident. The arresting officer noted that Thomas had bandaged his left hand, possibly because of a gunshot wound.
Brisoce was shot multiple times by what appeared to be a shotgun, according to narratives from responding police officers, while Tolle suffered one gunshot wound to the head. Both died of their injuries.
