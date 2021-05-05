Police have identified a Swayzee woman as the victim in a single-vehicle fatal crash Tuesday afternoon near Greentown.
According to a Howard County Sheriff’s Office media release, Stacy A. Hall, 56, was traveling westbound on 100 North around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when her vehicle traveled off the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a utility pole.
The vehicle then rolled several times before coming to rest in a yard near 800 East, the release added.
Hall was pronounced deceased at the scene, and police say no one else was in the vehicle when the incident occurred.
Accident reconstructionist teams from the HCSO were called in after the incident to process the scene, and the crash still remains under investigation.
An autopsy is scheduled for today, and anyone with additional information regarding the crash should contact Cpl. J. Myers at 765-614-3482 or the Howard County Coroner’s Office at 765-457-1186.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.