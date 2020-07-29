The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying an individual or individuals who may have played a role in a shooting Tuesday night that left a woman injured.
The incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. at the Crestview Apartments, 1600 S. Plate St., according to a KPD media release.
When officers arrived on scene, the release indicated they found a 20-year-old Kokomo woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.
She was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and police noted that she was being uncooperative with investigators at the time.
A stolen firearm was also located at the scene of the shooting, the release noted, and officers are asking any potential witnesses or nearby residents with home surveillance footage of the incident to step forward and contact the police department.
You can reach Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.