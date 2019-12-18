A 76-year-old Russiaville man has been charged in an armed robbery of a liquor store.
According to a Kokomo Police Department press release, Peter D. Many is now facing a Level 3 felony count of robbery after police were dispatched to Soupley's Wine and Spirits, 325 E. Lincoln Road, around 9:41 p.m. Tuesday.
Upon their arrival, witnesses told authorities that an older male wearing a blue hooded coat and armed with a small handgun — later identified as Many — entered the store and left with an undisclosed amount of money and alcohol, the release stated.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Many left the scene, witnesses said, in a Chevrolet passenger vehicle and was later arrested at his Russiaville residence, the release indicated.
He is currently being held without bond at the Howard County Jail, and an initial hearing has not yet been set.
The case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Richard Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
