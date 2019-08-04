Ashley McKenzie, sentenced in Howard County Superior Court 1 of theft, to 365 days, with 44 days executed and the balance on supervised probation, with 22 actual days and 44 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, attend the MRT program, actively pursue her high school diploma or GED and pay all court costs and fees.
Nicole Danielle Mercer, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of possession of methamphetamine, to 582 days executed, with 291 actual days and 582 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Darrell D. Slusher, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of theft, to 365 days, with two days executed and the balance on supervised probation, with one actual day and two days of jail time credit served. The sentence will run consecutively with another unrelated case. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Shiana Aubrey Darlene Varnado was sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of one count of criminal recklessness and one count of battery. On criminal recklessness, to 730 days, with two days executed in jail, 180 days on in-home detention and the balance on supervised probation. On battery, to 180 days all suspended to supervised probation. The defendant also has one actual day and two days of jail time credit served, and those sentences will run concurrently. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Charles A. Wright was sentenced in Howard County Superior Court 1 of one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of resisting law enforcement, one count of carrying a handgun without a license and one count of possession of marijuana. On possession of methamphetamine, to 548 days, with 70 days executed and the balance on supervised probation. On resisting law enforcement, to 365 days all suspended to supervised probation. On carrying a handgun without a license, to 365 days all suspended to supervised probation. To possession of marijuana, 183 days all suspended to supervised probation. The defendant has 35 actual days and 70 days of jail time credit served, and those sentences will run concurrently. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
