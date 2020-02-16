Kelly Armfield, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to two days in jail, with one actual day and day of jail time credit served.
Donell L. Bell, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for invasion for privacy, to 365 days, with six days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with three actual days and three days of jail time credit served. The sentence will run consecutively with an unrelated case. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
John Bronson Jr., sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 168 days in jail, with 84 actual days and 84 days of jail time credit served.
Andrew W. Calhoun, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for possession of a narcotic drug, to 913 days, with 180 days executed, 96 days in jail, 84 days on work release and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 48 actual days and 48 days of jail time credit served. The sentence will run consecutively with another unrelated case. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Nicholas J. Evans, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 82 days in jail, with 41 actual days and 41 days of jail time credit served.
Sara Helms, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for unlawful possession of a syringe, to 913 days, with 183 days executed, 14 days in jail, 169 days on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with seven actual days and seven days of jail time credit served. The sentence will run consecutively with another unrelated case. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Marcus S. Herron, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for failure to return to lawful detention, to 365 days all executed, with 83 actual days and 83 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Keith Allen Johnson was sentenced in Howard Circuit Court on three counts of dealing methamphetamine. On each count, to 3,650 days, with 2,920 days executed and the balance on supervised probation, with 212 actual days and 70 days of jail time credit served. The sentences will run concurrently. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete an alcohol and drug services program and pay all court costs and fees.
Brandon Lawson, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for visiting a common nuisance, to 180 days, with 10 days executed, with five actual days and five days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to serve one year on probation and pay all court costs and fees.
Kycia Mayfield, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for fraud, to 365 days, with two days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with one actual day and one day of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay restitution and pay all court costs and fees.
Jonathan C. Stollings, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for unlawful possession of a syringe, to 910 days, with 180 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 82 actual days and 82 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and pay all court costs and fees.
Terry Southerton, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for theft, to 913 days, with 365 executed, with 192 days in jail, 172 days on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 96 actual days and 96 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to not trespass on the property of Meijer and pay all court costs and fees.
Jacob Waldman, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 346 days in work release. The sentence runs consecutively with another unrelated case.
Anthony Young, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for residential entry, to 365 days, with 62 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 31 actual days and 31 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to obey a no contact order and pay all court costs and fees.
