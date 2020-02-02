Michelle J. Andrews, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of neglect of a dependent, to 730 days, with two days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with one actual day and one day of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to successfully complete the Informal Adjustment with the Department of Child Services, pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Christina Austin, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of non-compliance, to 90 days incarcerated, with 68 actual days and 22 days of jail time credit served.
Jordan Beard, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of failure to return to lawful detention, to 730 days, with 362 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 181 actual days and 362 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Anjelia Boling, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of possession of methamphetamine, to 548 days, with 10 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with five actual days and five days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Wesley D. Buckner, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of trespass, to 365 days, with 134 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 67 actual days and 67 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to have obey a no contact order and pay all court costs and fees.
Dimetri R. Taylor-Cosley, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of operating while intoxicated, to 548 days, with 90 days executed on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with two actual days and two days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Valerie Dowden, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of possession of methamphetamine, to 548 days, with six days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with three actual days and six days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
David Glenn Downham, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of possession of methamphetamine, to 913 days, with 180 executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 87 actual days and 87 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Terry D. Fisher, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of maintaining a common nuisance, to 730 days, with 16 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with eight actual days and 16 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Joel S. Fink, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 66 days incarceration, with 33 actual days and 33 days of jail time credit served.
Tom T. Kemp, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of theft, to 913 days, with 365 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 86 actual days and 86 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Basil James McCoy, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of possession of a narcotic drug, to 910 days, with 180 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 87 actual days and 87 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Tiffany Tinder, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 68 days incarceration, with 34 actual days and 34 days of jail time credit served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.