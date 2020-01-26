Marion Thomas Aytes, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe, to 30 months, all executed on work release, with 78 actual days and 156 days of jail time credit served. The counts will run concurrently. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Jayden Blackburn, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for non-compliance, to 72 days in jail, with 36 actual days and 36 days of jail time credit served.
Pili Atu Finch, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for dealing a narcotic drug, to 1,460 days, all executed, with 129 actual days and 43 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to complete the Recovery While Incarcerated program and pay all court costs and fees.
Albert Gayden, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 365 days, with 52 actual days and 17 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program.
Derek Gilbert, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 365 days on work release, with three actual days and three days of jail time credit served.
Richard Guge, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for intimidation, to 30 months, all executed, with 391 actual days and 782 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Joshua Allen Hurlock, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for maintaining a common nuisance, to 24 months, all executed, with 92 actual days and 184 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
James McKoon, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for resisting law enforcement, to 403 days, with 76 days executed and the balance on supervised probation, with 19 actual days and 38 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
David Nance, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, to 913 days, with 194 days executed, 14 days in jail, 180 days on in-home detention and the balance on supervised probation, with seven actual days and seven days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, have his license suspended for six months and pay all court costs and fees.
Dale Nicholson, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 30 days in jail, with 15 actual days and 15 days of jail time credit served.
Billie Noland Jr., sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 72 days in jail, with 36 actual days and 36 days of jail time credit served.
Eric A. Tracy, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for battery with moderate bodily injury, to 548 days, with 208 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 104 actual days and 104 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Michael David Sharp, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for non-compliance, to 75 days in jail and 180 days on work release, with 35 actual days and 35 days of jail time credit served.
