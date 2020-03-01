Devon Atherton, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 180 days on in-home detention.
Donnell Bell II, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for invasion of privacy, to 365 days, with two days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with one actual day and one day of jail time credit served. The sentence will run consecutively with another unrelated case. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Shyla Bergeson, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for possession of methamphetamine, to 730 days, with 86 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 43 actual days and 43 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Andrew Calhoun, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for possession of a narcotic drug, to 730 days, with 365 days executed, eight days in jail, 357 on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with four actual days and four days of jail time credit served. The sentence will run consecutively with another unrelated one. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Elijah William Davis, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 for petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 180 days in jail, with 63 actual days and 126 days of jail time credit served.
Jerry Glenn III, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 for non-compliance, to 176 days on work release, with 88 actual days and 176 days of jail time credit served.
Derek Hill, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 86 days executed, with 43 actual days and 86 days of jail time credit served.
Dustin Hill, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to six days in jail, with three actual days and three days of jail time credit served.
Brenda M. Leap, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for possession of methamphetamine, to 548 days, with six days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with three actual days and three days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
William A. Jenks, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for unlawful possession of a syringe, to 730 days, with 174 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 87 actual days and 87 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Danielle Parker, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for dealing methamphetamine, to 3,285 days, with 2,190 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 255 actual days and 85 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay restitution to the Kokomo Police Department, pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Albert L. Pryor, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for criminal trespass, to 365 days, with 30 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 15 actual days and 15 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to not trespass onto the property of Garden Square Apartments and pay all court costs and fees.
Carrianne Evans Spencer, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for escape, to 913 days, with 183 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation. The defendant was also ordered to successfully complete an MRT program, complete a drug assessment and pay all court costs and fees.
Ethan Turner was sentenced in Howard Circuit Court on two counts of possession of methamphetamine. On the first count, to 730 days, with 90 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 31 actual days and 31 days of jail time credit served. On the second count, to 730 days, with 90 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 20 actual days and 20 days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run consecutively. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Robert D. Tyree, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for forgery, to 730 days, with 16 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with eight actual days and eight days of jail time credit served. The sentence will run concurrently with another unrelated case. The defendant was also ordered to pay restitution to Walgreens and pay all court costs and fees.
Adam Alexander Worland, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for possession of methamphetamine, to 730 days, with 10 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with five actual days and five days of jail time credit served. The sentence will run consecutively with another unrelated case. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.