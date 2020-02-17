Four Kokomo residents have been charged after an investigation into a recent kidnapping incident at a house in the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue uncovered a video showing alleged torturous activity at a separate residence late last year.
According to a Kokomo Police Department press release, the newly uncovered video appears to show a 22-year-old female and 24-year-old male who were beaten, confined and tortured inside an east side residence in the fall of 2019.
Police are not releasing the identities of the man or woman at this time, but the release did note the pair told authorities they were also confined and beaten during a second incident at a south side residence within the past three months.
During a police interview, the woman also told police she was raped during the second incident. The pair said they did not report either situation because they were scared for their safety.
As a result of the investigation, Jamie A. Travis, 33, and Amanda Bogue, 32, are now each facing two counts of criminal confinement and two counts of aggravated battery, all Level 3 felonies; two counts of battery, both Level 5 felonies; and two counts of criminal recklessness, both Level 6 felonies.
Brittany A. Causey, 21, is facing two counts of criminal confinement, both Level 3 felonies and one count of battery, a Level 6 felony.
Troy L. Wilson, 31, is facing two counts of criminal confinement, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of rape, all Level 3 felonies; two counts of battery, both Level 5 felonies; and a separate count of battery, a Level 6 felony.
Wilson, along with Kokomo residents Uriah M. Levy, 30, and Steven Allen, 29, are also facing several felony charges related to the alleged kidnapping incident on South Courtland Avenue.
Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, officers responded to the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue on a report of shots fired and located the body of Lashay R. Young-Beard, 25, lying in a fenced-in backyard on the property.
According to the Howard County Coroner’s office, she died from a single gunshot wound.
While on a search of the property, police also located a 24-year-old Kokomo man in a bathtub, and he was bound with duct tape and binding on his wrist and ankles.
The man told police he had been confined in the residence for 11 days, where he had been battered and burned with hot water.
Police have not released any further information regarding the man’s status other than that he was in stable condition when authorities first located him, and police are also continuing to withhold his identity at this time.
According to KPD Capt. Tonda Cockrell, the man told officers that Young-Beard and he knew each other and knew the individuals who allegedly were involved in the incident, but Cockrell did not state whether Young-Beard had been held at the residence as well or why she was at the residence that Monday evening.
Along with the investigation into the alleged kidnappings, authorities are also still working to determine whether any of those recently arrested are connected to Young-Beard's death. No one has yet been charged in Young-Beard's death.
Wilson, Travis, Bogue and Causey are all currently being held on $500,000 bond with no 10%.
If you have any further information on this case, contact Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
